Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) PT Set at $44.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has been assigned a $44.00 price objective by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of BEP traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,124. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,252 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after acquiring an additional 867,494 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,981,000 after acquiring an additional 760,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,242,000. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

