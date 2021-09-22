Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$44.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

BEP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday. CSFB upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.11.

Shares of BEP.UN stock traded up C$0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$50.01. 205,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,518. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of C$39.92 and a 1 year high of C$63.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30. The firm has a market cap of C$13.75 billion and a PE ratio of -44.37.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

