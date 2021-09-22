Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Holdings Decreased by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown makes up approximately 2.4% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Brown & Brown worth $19,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $8,149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 9.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.92. 31,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,401. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

