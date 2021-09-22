BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

SURF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ:SURF opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85,190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

