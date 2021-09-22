BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.
SURF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.80.
NASDAQ:SURF opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $14.40.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85,190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.
Surface Oncology Company Profile
Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.
