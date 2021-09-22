Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.75. 4,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 1,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Burnham alerts:

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.40%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th.

About Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc engages in the the provision of heating, venting, and air conditioning industry with thermal and interior comfort solutions used in residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its subsidiaries market products under the following brand names that are differentiated by product line and markets served, which include U.S.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.