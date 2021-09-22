Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

