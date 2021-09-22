BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Update

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000.

BYTS remained flat at $$9.70 during trading on Wednesday. 1,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,337. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66. BYTE Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

