C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets Sells 10,321 Shares

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $517,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elena Prokupets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Elena Prokupets sold 10,840 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $542,542.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,645,702.26.

On Monday, September 13th, Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $333,466.20.

On Friday, September 10th, Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $191,607.57.

On Thursday, July 29th, Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $510,120.00.

CCCC opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.59. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $50.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 254,993 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 518,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 205,480 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

