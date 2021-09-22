Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 557 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Corteva by 81.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

CTVA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

