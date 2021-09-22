Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 13.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 34.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.74.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $661.66. 11,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.82, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $681.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.