Callahan Advisors LLC Has $15.26 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,062 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.9% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD traded up $5.09 on Wednesday, reaching $245.59. 88,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,512. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.24. The stock has a market cap of $183.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

