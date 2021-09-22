Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 555.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 54,997 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,717 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,340 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 226,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,505,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.