Callisto Network Achieves Market Cap of $18.72 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $18.72 million and approximately $90,911.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.03 or 0.06899565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00113655 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

