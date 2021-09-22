Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,283 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 178,224 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,181,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,662,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 45,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

FE opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.