Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,208 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.76. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $92.01.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

