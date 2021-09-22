Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $92.22 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.08.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

