Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.15% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,361,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 965,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $46.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96.

