Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.02% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $332,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06.

