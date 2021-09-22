Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,478,000 after purchasing an additional 438,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $534,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $270.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,500.92 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.62 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

