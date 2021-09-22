Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

VOOV opened at $140.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.70 and a 1-year high of $147.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.45.

