Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 207,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,697,459 shares.The stock last traded at $20.98 and had previously closed at $22.46.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

