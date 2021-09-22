Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 12,000 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. AGCO comprises approximately 0.6% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,808. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.78 and its 200 day moving average is $136.82.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

