Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $889,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $668.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,347. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.21 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

