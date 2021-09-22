Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000. Golden Ocean Group makes up 1.1% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $712,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 106.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 31,142 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 261.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

GOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Pareto Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. 96,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,623. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.53%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.