Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Tyler Technologies accounts for 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total value of $2,440,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,796 shares in the company, valued at $38,943,639.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TYL traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,121. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.75 and a 1 year high of $498.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.17 and a 200-day moving average of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.16.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

