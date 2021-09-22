Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

THO traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $108.06. 11,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,342. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

