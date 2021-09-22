Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

Campbell Soup has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

CPB traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

