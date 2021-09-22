Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 350,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,270,275 shares.The stock last traded at $64.61 and had previously closed at $64.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.65.

The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.78.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 237.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18,586.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 93,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

