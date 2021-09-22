Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.68.

CPX stock opened at C$44.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.14. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$28.84 and a 12-month high of C$45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$39,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,090.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

