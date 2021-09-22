Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Gary W. Pace Purchases 30,000 Shares

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Gary W. Pace purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRDF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth about $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

