Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,100 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 467,200 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $760.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 181.5% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 309,793 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,730 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after buying an additional 57,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

