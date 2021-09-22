Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 117,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,947,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $121.21 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $86.50 and a one year high of $127.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.18.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.