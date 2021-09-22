Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 31.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 10,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 490,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

