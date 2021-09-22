Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Has $635,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,774 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,026,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $17,714,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,196,000 after acquiring an additional 328,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,747,000 after acquiring an additional 259,913 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

