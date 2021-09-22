Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.