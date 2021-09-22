Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $345.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

