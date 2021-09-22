Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 10,018 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 139.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 162.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMHQ opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.43.

