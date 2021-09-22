Casper (CSPR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $36.46 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $202.99 million and approximately $36.46 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00067250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00168072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00108117 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.22 or 0.06862007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,926.40 or 0.99576840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002543 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,360,468,779 coins and its circulating supply is 2,019,313,143 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.