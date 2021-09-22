Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Gap Up to $8.05

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.05, but opened at $8.47. Celestica shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 18,661 shares changing hands.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Celestica by 681,894.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,320,000 after buying an additional 3,389,015 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,584,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after buying an additional 1,515,230 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Celestica by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after buying an additional 592,617 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,438,000 after buying an additional 425,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 392,482 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

