Celestica Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,721 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,764% compared to the typical volume of 95 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLS. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

CLS stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. 60,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,819. Celestica has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.