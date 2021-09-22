Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 2.1%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $89.73 and last traded at $89.73. 9,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,259,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.50 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.31.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

