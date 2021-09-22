Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLTFF opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Celtic has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.
