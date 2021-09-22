Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Down 3.7%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.58. 3,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 179,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNTA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,858,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,149,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,315,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,435,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

