Centrifuge One Day Trading Volume Reaches $151,112.00 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $97.37 million and $151,112.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00072276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00114863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00170536 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.32 or 0.06976619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,383.78 or 0.99585336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.41 or 0.00790574 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 97,305,425 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

