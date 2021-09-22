CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Announces $0.15 Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1533 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

CESDF stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CESDF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

