CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) Short Interest Down 19.5% in August

CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CFV opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,890,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at about $7,897,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,890,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $6,651,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth $6,249,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.