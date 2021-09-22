CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) Shares Sold by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA decreased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,000 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFFEU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFEU remained flat at $$10.06 during trading on Wednesday. 16 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,662. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

