CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. The company has a market cap of $103.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $23.68.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 24.41%. As a group, analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in CF Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.