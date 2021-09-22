CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $109.81

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$109.81 and traded as high as C$114.41. CGI shares last traded at C$113.45, with a volume of 459,274 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIB.A shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on CGI to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.22.

Get CGI alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$113.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$109.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. The stock has a market cap of C$27.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.