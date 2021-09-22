Charter Trust Co. Has $602,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,218 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $84.43. The stock had a trading volume of 28,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,337. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

